Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 15 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.52

Rejects!

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.0.52 that just went live on Steam, and will be out shortly on the Microsoft Store.

  • Fixed an issue of missing animation package loading for cutscene characters.

