Version 5.6

Interface and text corrections have been made.

Added the feature to show the name of the player with the team when he sinks an NPC.

Added to the Raid Map on Friday.

Ranks are now calculated by (battle points, experience points, elite points and level).

A new boss (Blackbeard) has been added to the game. (Map between 13-20) It appears at 08:00-08:05 and 20:00-20:05 o'clock server time.

Added special effect when ship sinks (separate for NPC and Player).

Added flame effect to cannons when the ship fires.

Added new non-animated sea.

A fleet donation task was organized.

Added new battle ranks.

Added battle ranks rewards.

Added Mid-Starter pack.

Added two new towers.

Tower build time will be increased from 20 minutes to 25 minutes.

Added Cherry Blossom Event.

Some bugs have been fixed.