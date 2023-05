Share · View all patches · Build 11197957 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 12:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends,

we're very proud to finally be able finally to share our new interactive graphic novel, End of Lines, with you!

Embark now on a journey across the devastated landscapes of a post climate change Southern Europe with Camille, Nora, Sam, Rafik, and the people they'll meet on the trail!

We really hope this game will resonate with you and we can't wait to read your thoughts it in the review section!

Cheers,

Geoffroy,

on behalf of the team.