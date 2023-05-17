French language available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11197931 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 10:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Happy to announce that "Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling" is now available in French! 🥳

Thanks to Al Jammal Souheir, Baidouri Maroua, Fontenelle Louise and Graindorge Yasmina for the translation!