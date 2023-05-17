 Skip to content

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling update for 17 May 2023

French language available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy to announce that "Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling" is now available in French! 🥳

Thanks to Al Jammal Souheir, Baidouri Maroua, Fontenelle Louise and Graindorge Yasmina for the translation!

