Share · View all patches · Build 11197296 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 15:26:14 UTC by Wendy

May 22, the whole world celebrates Sherlock Holmes Day! And we celebrate the release of our beautiful game! We present to your attention - Cruel Reality: A horrible dream!

Don't miss the 30 % discount, which lasts for this week!

Don't forget to join our official DISCORD channel!