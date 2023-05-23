Mayhem Brawler v2.2.37 Witchcraft Update Notes

Our latest and last major update for Mayhem Brawler is here, and it will put some magic into your life! If you have seen our latest Developer Diary, you already know what the Witchcraft Update brings to the game. Not only do we have a new playable character, but also a new play mode, Boss Mayhem, and a lot of fixes and improvements to the game. But let’s not waste more time and jump right into the notes.

New Playable Character

Alley Witch will put a spell on you.

To unlock her you need to accept her offer in the Old Subway (Level 4 - B) section.

New Game Mode

Boss Mayhem - Face all the bosses from the game, one after another, in a new scenario tailored especially for this occasion.

Features

Animation added to Level Select screen.

A "Controller Recommended" notice was added to the Main Menu when a controller isn't detected

Balance

Boss Nosferatu's Peek-a-Boo attack now deals friendly damage.

Werecroc, Weregator, and Werecaiman's Roll attacks can now be interrupted by Throw Breakables or Enemies.

Mejin Bruiser and Mejin Brute's Body Slam attack can now be interrupted by Throw Breakables or Enemies.

Boss Alley Witch's Spectral Image summoning in phases two and three can no longer be interrupted by putting her into a Payback loop.

Boss Butcher's Harvester summoning in phase three can no longer be interrupted by putting him into a Payback loop.

Boss Mindbender's Mirror Image summoning in phase two can no longer be interrupted by putting her into a Payback loop.

It is no longer possible to change direction without braking when dashing with the toggle.

Achievements

5 new achievements added

Bug Fixes

The issue where characters take more damage than normal when attacking while in Bleed condition is fixed.

Counterattacks sometimes not knocking down enemies in the Payback condition issue is fixed.

See You Next Mission, Officers

With the Witchcraft update, we finished this part of our journey. Mayhem Brawler was released a little more than one year ago and we finally feel it is complete and reached its full potential. But of course, we want to do more! That’s why, as you may know, we are already working on a sequel: Mayhem Brawler II: Best of Both Worlds, which will be our sole focus from now on.

So don’t forget to follow us on our social media to keep up to date with our next big release.