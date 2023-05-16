Patch Notes (v2.5782):

Bug Fixes:
- Catchers have gone through extensive training and learned to field pitched grounders.
- Patched up a memory leak.
- Fixed an issue causing a desync in 1v1 when tagging a player as they score a run.
- Resolved a few issues with the ball and ground collision in single player.
- Corrected some minor visual errors with customizer items.
- A desync is no longer caused by catching a batted ball after a runner reaches the next base in 1v1.
- AI runners now properly return to base when an invalid pitch is thrown in 1v1.
- The player is now properly returning to the locker room when the other player leaves a 1v1 match.
- Players can now see the properly selected jersey on the remote players in the multiplayer lobbies.
- The AI can no longer be outed by tagging the overrun space with the ball near first base.
- Fixed an issue preventing bat cracks from occurring in single player.
- The joined player no longer looks like they’re wearing a Fighting Foxes jersey when returning to the locker room in 1v1.
- All announcers now properly announce the base taking from an overthrow.
- The catcher no longer throws the ball to 3rd base on a walk in 1v1.
Improvements:
- Improved the logic for AI decision making on where the ball should be thrown.
- Improved AI runner judgment for batted balls.
- The catcher now runs a bit faster to retrieve a missed ball, cutting down on the time it takes to return the ball to the pitcher.
- Further improved AI reaction to a dropped ball.
- Modified the bat crack threshold so they can now occur on low batting assist levels.
- Adjustments have been made to when bat cracks occur in multiplayer to remain more consistent with single player.
New Features:
- Overthrows are now better differentiated from generic walks by a new graphic and sound effect.
- The Meta abuse reporting system has been integrated into the game, this can be found in the Oculus Menu.
- Mooooooove over for the Cows themed Locker Room.
