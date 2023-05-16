 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 16 May 2023

Patch Notes (v2.5782):

Bug Fixes:

  • Catchers have gone through extensive training and learned to field pitched grounders.
  • Patched up a memory leak.
  • Fixed an issue causing a desync in 1v1 when tagging a player as they score a run.
  • Resolved a few issues with the ball and ground collision in single player.
  • Corrected some minor visual errors with customizer items.
  • A desync is no longer caused by catching a batted ball after a runner reaches the next base in 1v1.
  • AI runners now properly return to base when an invalid pitch is thrown in 1v1.
  • The player is now properly returning to the locker room when the other player leaves a 1v1 match.
  • Players can now see the properly selected jersey on the remote players in the multiplayer lobbies.
  • The AI can no longer be outed by tagging the overrun space with the ball near first base.
  • Fixed an issue preventing bat cracks from occurring in single player.
  • The joined player no longer looks like they’re wearing a Fighting Foxes jersey when returning to the locker room in 1v1.
  • All announcers now properly announce the base taking from an overthrow.
  • The catcher no longer throws the ball to 3rd base on a walk in 1v1.

Improvements:

  • Improved the logic for AI decision making on where the ball should be thrown.
  • Improved AI runner judgment for batted balls.
  • The catcher now runs a bit faster to retrieve a missed ball, cutting down on the time it takes to return the ball to the pitcher.
  • Further improved AI reaction to a dropped ball.
  • Modified the bat crack threshold so they can now occur on low batting assist levels.
  • Adjustments have been made to when bat cracks occur in multiplayer to remain more consistent with single player.

New Features:

  • Overthrows are now better differentiated from generic walks by a new graphic and sound effect.
  • The Meta abuse reporting system has been integrated into the game, this can be found in the Oculus Menu.
  • Mooooooove over for the Cows themed Locker Room.

