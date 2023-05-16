The Wetlands Update (Version 0.5)

Welcome to the sixth major Camp Canyonwood update! This month, things are getting real wet with rainy days, a huge new wetlands biome to explore, and more!

New Features



New Wetlands Biome

Our biggest unlockable biome yet. The grassy, puddle and lake-filled wetlands of Beaver Basin and Claw Marsh are now available to explore! Go fishing at the abandoned Canoe Docks by Camp Canyonwood's largest body of water, The Sunken Lagoon, and then hunt for insects among the tall grass at Cattail Crossing! When you're done, set up camp by Claw Lake and watch the beavers work their little tails off.



New Wildlife + Secrets

With a new biome once again comes new wildlife! New cute-and-busy Beavers will go looking for trees to chop down, while rumor has it that the Ghosts of those who drowned in the lakes still haunt these forgotten shores. Was it the Lagoon Monster that took them under? Or were they dropped into the lake by the gargantuan Mosquito Man that supposedly flies through the camp looking for lost campers? Neither, of course, because these are just stories!



Rainy Days

Each in-game day, there is now a 30% chance of the day becoming a Rainy Day! On rainy days, as you might expect, it rains throughout the camp! You'll find that the camp staff often has unique dialog on rainy days, so be sure to talk to them to find out how they feel when the clouds begin to weep.

Changes and Fixes