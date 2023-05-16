The Wetlands Update (Version 0.5)

Welcome to the sixth major Camp Canyonwood update! This month, things are getting real wet with rainy days, a huge new wetlands biome to explore, and more!
New Features
New Wetlands Biome
Our biggest unlockable biome yet. The grassy, puddle and lake-filled wetlands of Beaver Basin and Claw Marsh are now available to explore! Go fishing at the abandoned Canoe Docks by Camp Canyonwood's largest body of water, The Sunken Lagoon, and then hunt for insects among the tall grass at Cattail Crossing! When you're done, set up camp by Claw Lake and watch the beavers work their little tails off.
New Wildlife + Secrets
With a new biome once again comes new wildlife! New cute-and-busy Beavers will go looking for trees to chop down, while rumor has it that the Ghosts of those who drowned in the lakes still haunt these forgotten shores. Was it the Lagoon Monster that took them under? Or were they dropped into the lake by the gargantuan Mosquito Man that supposedly flies through the camp looking for lost campers? Neither, of course, because these are just stories!
Rainy Days
Each in-game day, there is now a 30% chance of the day becoming a Rainy Day! On rainy days, as you might expect, it rains throughout the camp! You'll find that the camp staff often has unique dialog on rainy days, so be sure to talk to them to find out how they feel when the clouds begin to weep.
Changes and Fixes
- Re-balanced bug distribution across entire map. Many species of bugs are now exclusive to certain regions, and new spawners have been created to make more concentrated hot-spots for certain species, such as bees, butterflies, and mosquitos.
- Grey now has a chance of spawning every night in Jack's Bluff, instead of only on certain nights. UFO Encounters have also gone up in frequency as a result.
- New Sound FX created for Yeti and Ghost Vanishing FX.
- Ghost Vanishing FX tweaked to be more subtle.
- New ambient sounds implemented for the snow biome.
- New Evidence has been distributed through the map. Some other pieces of Evidence have been moved.
- Certain ghosts have been relocated.
- New Collection Entries written for new wildlife, cryptids and ghosts.
- New Plant: Cattails can now spawn on muddy terrain.
- Puddles are now also Fishing Spots with very small catchable fish.
- New "No Swimming" signage has been added throughout the map's various lakes.
