Patch v1.8.0

We've released one year ago, in May 2022, and what a ride it has been! Since the release tens of thousands of players have enjoyed One More Island, both on PC as well as on Nintendo Switch! It's safe to say we never expected this, when starting development of a hobby-project back in October 2020!

This anniversary updates brings a variety of changes, ranging from new research (to stimulate usage of irrigation and dedicated workers), balancing (coal, right?!) to quality of life improvements (stockpile colors!) and a ton of bug fixes.

After this major update we intend to focus a bit on our next project - that doesn't even have a Steam page yet... - called "One More Airport". You can follow us on Twitter, Instagram or join the Discord server.

Thank you all for playing One More Island! And I hope you enjoy this anniversary patch!

Cheers,

Tom

Gameplay changes:

The new research ‘Effective pumps’ extends the period your irrigation pumps keep working after a worker has left. Whether a worker is just visiting the market, or something more unfortunate has happened, with this research unlocked your pumps stay active for 5 days instead of 3.

The new research ‘You can ration’ changes the upkeep requirements for dedicated builders/carriers, making it more attractive to specialize your workers. The bonus increases with higher tiers. Tier I: -25% monthly upkeep requirements Tier II: -35% Tier III: -45% Tier IV: -60%

Animal farms will keep getting supplied with wheat, regardless of their maintenance status. This prevents animals from starving en masse if you’re having maintenance issues on your island. However, animals will stop growing if your zone is broken.

Coal mines and Large coal mines now produce 15% more coal.

Brewing tea now requires 20% less coal.

Active irrigation pumps now provide 30 pressure instead of 25. With 20% extra pressure this basically means needing 20% less workers in your irrigation zone, making irrigation a more attractive option to water fields.

Audio:

Added a newly composed background music track to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of One More Island!

Bug fixes:

Planned build jobs for which materials couldn’t be found, like planning Brick foundations without bricks on your island, could clog up the job-queue. This resulted in other jobs, like resupplying the market, being ignored indefinitely.

Although not reported often, this was a very obscure bug that player’s couldn’t figure out themselves in any way, so finally pinpointing the root cause felt good!

Jobs that have been canceled just a short time before saving, are no longer incorrectly written to the save file. Previously this could cause canceled jobs to reappear when loading a save game.

Creating a new Farm zone (wheat, hops, etc.) on top of planned objects, no longer cancels those build jobs.

This was caused because new Farm zones check whether there are any crops of another type planned for that tile, but the check simply canceled all build jobs.

Pasting a stockpile configuration from another stockpile now instantly refreshes the UI checkboxes, so it's correctly displaying which advanced settings have been pasted.

The “new building options” notification no longer incorrectly opens at the start of the game.

The camera no longer moves when using WASD or the arrow keys while adjusting the quantity input field for trade route goods.

Workers will no longer walk a couple of extra tiles to follow a mud/stone/brick path if there is a bridge available to shorten the total distance.

Building the required number of 'Grape vine trellis' in the Vineyard now correctly validates the zone.

The completion cross/check on the tier button of a zone in the selection panel, now correctly changes when the zone is (in)validated while the panel is open.

Quality of life:

Stockpiles with advanced settings (limit pickups to ships, limit deliveries to ships, request goods from other stockpiles) now have a different color and/or an icon, so it’s much easier to quickly see how stockpiles are configured.

No type configured: gray

Type configured: blue

Type configured + limit pickups to ships: green

Type configured + limit deliveries to ships: brown

Type configured + limit pickups and deliveries to ships: purple

Allow requesting from other stockpiles: additional icon on the stockpile.

Selecting a harbor now shows all stockpile inventories, similar to the menu shown when a ship is approaching a harbor.

When hovering the ‘upgrade to tier’ button on a worker, the tooltip now shows a different message for when no market of the correct tier exists, compared to when a market exists but doesn’t have the required goods.

Building an Irrigation Pump now also toggles ‘underground mode’, showing you where (planned) pipes are.

The visual when building a Sprinkler, which toggles ‘underground mode’, is now slightly clearer.

Other improvements:

The height of the building menu is increased so it's better visible that there is a Tier II section in the Zone menu.

Performance: