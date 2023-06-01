Major Update

Today we are proud to release the next update in the Come See My Hole saga.
This update brings a lot of bug fixes and new features including:
- Discord SDK has been removed and replaced with Steam SDK features for voice and network
- 4 new characters each with their own unique look and style
- A new higher-quality sky has been implemented
- Can use the Esc button to exit the in-game menu
- Add Steam friend request button has been implemented in the in-game menu
- Various bug fixes and improvements
With Love,
Pepp & Trip Time Games
Changed files in this update