come see my hole update for 1 June 2023

Major Update

1 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are proud to release the next update in the Come See My Hole saga.

This update brings a lot of bug fixes and new features including:

  • Discord SDK has been removed and replaced with Steam SDK features for voice and network
  • 4 new characters each with their own unique look and style
  • A new higher-quality sky has been implemented
  • Can use the Esc button to exit the in-game menu
  • Add Steam friend request button has been implemented in the in-game menu
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

With Love,
Pepp & Trip Time Games

