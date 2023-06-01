Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11190044 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Today we are proud to release the next update in the Come See My Hole saga.

This update brings a lot of bug fixes and new features including:

Discord SDK has been removed and replaced with Steam SDK features for voice and network

4 new characters each with their own unique look and style

A new higher-quality sky has been implemented

Can use the Esc button to exit the in-game menu

Add Steam friend request button has been implemented in the in-game menu

Various bug fixes and improvements

With Love,

Pepp & Trip Time Games