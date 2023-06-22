🥩 Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine is unleashed! 🔥

Ladies and gents, Meat Boy lovers and puzzlers!

The wait is over! The time has finally come! ... Hmm, are there more phrases I'm forgetting? ... Anyway friends, for a few moments now - promptly since 5pm CEST/7am PST - Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine is finally available! ːsteamhappyː

We unleash Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine on the world with one laughing eye, and one terribly nervous eye. Laughing because we are super happy that the game is finally available. And super nervous, because of the same reason: Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine is now available. 😅

Anyway, we can't wait to see you all help Dr. Fetus create the perfect Meat Boy clone. And we are eager to hear your feedback! Please let us know what you think, whether it's here in the Steam Community Hub, or on our Discord channel. ❤️

Happy Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine release day to all of you!

Mark, Niko & the Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228030/Dr_Fetus_Mean_Meat_Machine/