Riders Republic is now available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 11187054 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 17:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello Steam, hello new riders!

With Riders Republic now on Steam, we'll share some helpful information.

Riders Republic is a live game with a hectic rhythm. There are insane mass races every 30 mins, new weekly challenges every Wednesday at 1:00 PM UTC, and brand-new seasons every month!

If you're new to the Republic, the game lets you progress in multiple ways. Your star level will help you unlock new features, while the career progression will provide new and better gear. And finally, the sponsors are here to ensure your outfits are as fresh as possible!

What's the best way to progress? By simply playing the game!

If you're already a Rider on a different platform, please use the same Ubisoft account. So you're not losing any of your progress.

Before you jump in, here are a few helpful links!

All of our frequently asked questions for Riders Republic: right here!

And you can find guides to help you be the best rider around in no time, right here!

Finally, the list of known issues.

See you on the slopes or in the official Discord!