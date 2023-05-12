 Skip to content

Bum Simulator update for 12 May 2023

Bum Simulator is out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bum Simulator is officially out of Early Access!

What's new?

  • New missions that lead up to an exciting story conclusion,
  • New Alco-Power,
  • Many significant and minor improvements to the gameplay mechanics,
  • Steam Achievements,
  • Steam Badges and Trading Cards,
  • New QoL features,
  • Balance/Exploit fixes,
  • Bug fixes.

We really can’t thank everyone enough for buying, playing, bug testing, and sharing the game with friends over these past few years. Your support has made Bum Simulator the game it is today.

If you like how the game turned out, and you want to help us out even further, then be sure to leave a review for others to see.

Note for the Early Access customers:
Your save files from the Early Access version will still work. Furthermore, when loading them, you should retroactively get all of the Achievements for the missions that you've already completed.

