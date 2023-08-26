XLarn back in active development

**

:EyeofLarn:Welcome back to the caverns of Larn:EyeofLarn:

**

XLarn is now back in active development and this update marks the first step to get into a more frequent release cycle.

the highlight of this update is the new mac version which supports newer versions of macOS as well as the newest generation of macs natively.

the update consists of the following gameplay changes and bug fixes:

gameplay changes

failed spells no longer count as in-game steps

casting a spell now counts as an in-game step

spells will now cost a spellpoint

aborting a spell will no longer count as step

added support for steam rich presence

higher score multiplier

game will now auto scroll from a 6 tile distance instead of 4 tiles

bug fixes

fixed numpad 5 press getting stuck in a wait action loop

fixed zoom in and out command counting as in-game step

fixed bug where spells will not use a spellpoint

removed fullscreen button on ultrawide screens

fixed focus change even on non valid input on player creation

added UI hint on wrong user password

reduced cpu usage on linux

fixed crash on monster hit caused by floating damage number

If you encounter any problems after updating please let us know via e-mail: wizard@swinfjord-games.com or on the steam community discussion board so we can help you and fix the problems as soon as possible.

For any ideas or feedback you can also contact us.

we hope you enjoy the new update!

:EyeofLarn: