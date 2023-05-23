AVAILABLE NOW | HOTELS & RETREATS | 3 NEW CONTENT CREATOR PACKS | 2 RADIOS

📢We have arrived at the last stop of the Cities: Skylines: World Tour!🗺️

Our last mini-expansion Hotels & Retreats along with 3 Content Creator Packs & 2 Radio Stations is NOW AVAILABLE!🛎️

The Hotels & Retreats bundle includes a mini-expansion for Cities: Skylines, alongside a selection of content and music to keep your cities thriving for a long time. Get the new Hotels & Retreats expansion and boost your hospitality features, and enjoy buildings and music inspired by cities the world over!

The full “Hotels & Retreats bundle” includes:

“Hotels & Retreats” Mini-expansion

Spruce up your City with the finest hôtellerie with “Hotels & Retreats”! With everything from conference hotels for your business travelers, to mountain hotels for nature lovers. Start with a small hotel chain and unlock more luxurious options as you make your way to a successful hotel business- with a significant tourism boost for your city.

“Brooklyn & Queens” Content Creator Pack

Cities are ever-changing, and this Pack from Content Creator “Prosper” explores the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens. “Brooklyn & Queens” is a set of medium-rise high-density residential buildings and props for decorating the facade and rooftops.

“Railroads of Japan” Content Creator Pack

Discover Japan by train thanks to “Railroads of Japan” from Content Creator Ryuichi Kaminogi. This Content Creator Pack adds authentic Japanese railroad scenery to Cities: Skylines with stations, trains, buses, and more!

“Industrial Evolution” Content Creator Pack

Walk the path of history with “Industrial Evolution”, from Community Creator Samantha “Avanya” Woods. This Content Creator Pack includes a new set of growable buildings that span different eras of industrial building styles, from red brick walls to modern, sleek industrial complexes.

“Piano Tunes” Radio Station

“Piano Tunes” is the perfect Radio Station for those of you who love classical, whimsical, elegant piano music. With 16 songs and approximately one hour of music, your city will rise flawlessly from your fingertips!

“90’s Pop” Radio Station

90’s lovers out there, this Radio Station is for you! With “90’s Pop” you'll fall in love with this incredible music once again: enjoy 16 new tracks and almost one hour of music.