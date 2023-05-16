Version 1.002 Patch

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE has been updated to Version 1.002 on all platforms.

Please see the details below.

-The game now supports DualSense Edge™ wireless controllers and Bluetooth® connectivity for all compatible controllers, excluding certain vibration-related features.

-The issue for certain multiple-monitor configurations where the game's startup screen would not appear on the main display has been rectified.

Please note that, if you select "DualSense Edge Wireless Controller" or "Wireless Controller" on the "Controller Settings" submenu under "Options," you will not be able to take advantage of the DualSense Edge™ controller's added features such as vibration functionality. If you wish to use such features, please select "XInput Controller" instead.