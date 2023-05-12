Icarus Week Seventy Five Update | New mission - ENCROACHMENT: Extermination

Week Seventy Five brings both a new mission, ENCROACHMENT: Extermination, and various bug fixes

This new mission will have you gathering information and valuable extermination data on various creatures inhabiting Styx.

We also have an update about Galileo. We have now entered the internal testing phase and are planning to release a closed public test build soon. We are looking forward to receiving feedback from players before launch.

ENCROACHMENT: Extermination

ENCROACHMENT: Extermination is a new mission on the Styx map where players have to establish a foothold and hunt various targets as they progress through the mission.

Players will need to build across most of the central Styx region, and will receive additional targets to hunt as they expand their reach across the map. Here’s your Mission Briefing:

//OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: The Great River

// BACKGROUND: UDA requires additional information on Styx wildlife.

// MISSION: Establish a foothold throughout the region, receive additional hunt targets as you expand.

//TERMS: Contractor responsible for all safety concerns.

Mission requires building across most of the central Styx region and killing a set amount of animals in each biome.

While teaming up with others can be beneficial for building in multiple biomes and sharing the workload, solo play is just as fun in this mission. If you choose to travel alone or break away from your group, don’t forget to approach each objective with caution. This is Icarus after all.

Galileo First Look

This week we had a team-wide playtest of Galileo where we collected a heap of valuable feedback. Fishing was a stand-out feature for many of us and it didn’t take long for things to get quite competitive between our devs. We had a lot of fun with it. We can’t wait to see how much our community enjoys reeling in their latest catch.

In the lead-up to the release of Galileo we thought we’d start taking a look at some of the individual features we have in store for you. First up this week is our new batch of Steam Achievements! These range from challenges like unlocking all the creatures in the Bestiary to catching a fish with a bow and arrow to events like getting struck by lightning twice.

You’ll find a few of our favorites listed below. Can you guess what will be needed to unlock these?

Pain in the Bass

Pony Slaystation

Biome is where the Heart is

Lock, Stock, and lots of Bears

Buck and Cover

Welcome to Icarus

Icarus T-Shirts, Pins and DeskPads

Changelog v1.2.50.110601

New Content

ENCROACHMENT: Unlocked mission for release

ENCROACHMENT: Slight tweaks to mission step text

Fixed accolade/stat loading causing a crash on dedicated servers

ENCROACHMENT: Added 2 decimal points and increased the frequency that quest progress is updated.

ENCROACHMENT: Fixed a bug for client progress.

ENCROACHMENT: Slightly lowered kills required in each biome, increased reward from 200/50 to 250/100.

Fixed

Clean up PlayerEffectsComponent, micro optimizations and simplification. Moved all Tickables into separate graph

Change atmo controller slowtick rate from 0.5 to 0.2 to help with jittering sun movement

Fix new weather params defaulting at 8.0 instead of 0, causing them to fire on game start

Fixed incorrect particle rotation for Rain, now moves in -X like all other effects. Enabled drift effects which were being altered on tick but were hidden, and they look cool

Update additional user interface strings to be linked to existing translated text

Implemented damage states for hedgehogs to show when they are below 75/50/25 health

Remove unhooked texture reference, deleted unused asset, moved material into proper folder and fixed filename. Update reference in PlayerChar BP

Change function in Buildable Base to reference different array for error reporting to prevent false positives

Move Vehicle MPC to VC folder. Delete unused duplicate master material

DEP_HedgeHog_MED - added broken spike meshes (SM_DEP_Hedgehog_MED_Spike_01-05)

ITM_Scorpion_Hedgehog_Trap - added broken spike meshes (SM_ITM_Scorpion_Hedgehog_Trap_Spike_01-05)

Resave audio anim notifies in a handful of creature anims to suppress errors about loading soft paths

Fixed Variety of Texture and Invisible Wall Issues, All Quads, Styx

Override locations of exit points for Respawn Dropship seat to prevent player from standing on top of seat at end of sequence

Fixed Variety of Texture and Invisible Wall Issues,Green Quad, Styx

Fixed Variety of Texture and Invisible Wall Issues, Green, Blue and Yellow Quad, Styx

Fixed bug where switching to fire arrows wouldn't apply correct panini effect on fire particle until you switched weapons or changed camera perspective.

Firearm 'AttachPreviewItem' function now uses same Panini update logic as BP_FocusableBehaviour.

Shifted majority of panini update logic to new BP_PaniniFunctionLibrary

Fixed a typo in our error messages

