Content Update

Attention all Football (Bus) Fans, we have just released a major update to the game!
We have added Full Controller Support to the game's Menus in addition to the existing gamepad support.
Many visual updates were made to improve your road experience:
- Get ready to evade 2 new vehicles in your valiant chase!
- Checkout the new paint jobs on all the traffic, but don't get too close...
- Enjoy crispier graphics due to our updated graphical settings
And let's not forget about the added customization options allowing you even more Neon, Colours & Rim options!
Updated collision models on all our vehicles now offer increased accuracy, don't blame it on us if you still get a head on collision though...
Read all the changelog details below!
Added Vehicles
- Limousine
- Truck Front without Trailer
Added Vehicle Skins
- Coupe +2 skins
- Pickup +2 skins
- SUV +1 skin
- Taxi +1 skin
- Truck Front +1 skin
- Truck Trailer +1 skin
Added Customization
- Added 3 new variations for Neon
- Added 4 new Spoilers through Colour variations
- Added a Rim variation
Improvements
- Added Full Controller Support to Main Menu & Ingame Menu
- Improved Texture Settings/Quality
- Increased Render Distance
- Tweaked Collisions
- Tweaked Colouring on Armor
- Bugfixes
Changed files in this update