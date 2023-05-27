Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11175563 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Attention all Football (Bus) Fans, we have just released a major update to the game!

We have added Full Controller Support to the game's Menus in addition to the existing gamepad support.

Many visual updates were made to improve your road experience:

Get ready to evade 2 new vehicles in your valiant chase!

Checkout the new paint jobs on all the traffic, but don't get too close...

Enjoy crispier graphics due to our updated graphical settings

And let's not forget about the added customization options allowing you even more Neon, Colours & Rim options!

Updated collision models on all our vehicles now offer increased accuracy, don't blame it on us if you still get a head on collision though...

Read all the changelog details below!

Added Vehicles

Limousine

Truck Front without Trailer

Added Vehicle Skins

Coupe +2 skins

Pickup +2 skins

SUV +1 skin

Taxi +1 skin

Truck Front +1 skin

Truck Trailer +1 skin

Added Customization

Added 3 new variations for Neon

Added 4 new Spoilers through Colour variations

Added a Rim variation

Improvements