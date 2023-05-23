 Skip to content

Astonishing Basketball Manager update for 23 May 2023

The Rings Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey basketball fans!

This week, we bring you a brand new update, with a lot of cool content. This version includes the "collectable rings", that you can earned each time you win a championship!

We've also included a lot of other cool features, like the new championship parades, or the minor team coach skills!

Here's our complete changelog:

  • Collect rings when you win the Basketball Cup, and celebrate with the new championship parades!
  • Make your minor team coach even better with the brand new skills!
  • The defense rating in the roster screen will now be the same as in the player details page!
  • The awards screen will now display your best scoring season!
  • Bug fixes for followers and scouts (thanks Moose and Andy!)

Hope you enjoy this new update!

