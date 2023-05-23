The Rings Update

Hey basketball fans!
This week, we bring you a brand new update, with a lot of cool content. This version includes the "collectable rings", that you can earned each time you win a championship!
We've also included a lot of other cool features, like the new championship parades, or the minor team coach skills!
Here's our complete changelog:
- Collect rings when you win the Basketball Cup, and celebrate with the new championship parades!
- Make your minor team coach even better with the brand new skills!
- The defense rating in the roster screen will now be the same as in the player details page!
- The awards screen will now display your best scoring season!
- Bug fixes for followers and scouts (thanks Moose and Andy!)
Hope you enjoy this new update!
Changed files in this update