The Rings Update

Hey basketball fans!

This week, we bring you a brand new update, with a lot of cool content. This version includes the "collectable rings", that you can earned each time you win a championship!

We've also included a lot of other cool features, like the new championship parades, or the minor team coach skills!

Here's our complete changelog:

Collect rings when you win the Basketball Cup, and celebrate with the new championship parades!

Make your minor team coach even better with the brand new skills!

The defense rating in the roster screen will now be the same as in the player details page!

The awards screen will now display your best scoring season!

Bug fixes for followers and scouts (thanks Moose and Andy!)

Hope you enjoy this new update!