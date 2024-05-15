 Skip to content

Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- update for 15 May 2024

To celebrate the launch, a limited time sale!

To celebrate the release of the Steam version of the game, a limited time offer of 10% off the full version of the game will be held for two weeks starting today.

Launch Sale Period
May 15, 12:00 - May 29, 2:00 [JST].

The "Fushigi no Genshougo -FORESIGHT- Early Purchase Bundle" is also available for a limited time!
In addition to the main game, a DLC bundle is available for early buyers to get the "Reimu Hakurei Winter Codes" costume at a very reasonable price for a limited time! In addition to the main game, early buyers can also get the DLC "Reimu Hakurei Winter Codes" for a very limited time only!

Don't miss this opportunity!

