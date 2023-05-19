Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v1.00.230505

Share · View all patches · Build 11165559 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 11:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam.

Thank you again for all your feedback.

Now onto the changelog itself:

Bug fixes, optimisation, and minor text adjustments including:

Fixed power distribution issue causing grids to split and devices to lose power

Fixed an issue where drafted survivors would elect to 'fight back' instead of to prioritise orders to move

Fixed issue causing survivors to occasionally become stuck in mechs

Fixed issue in “Combat and Healing tutorial” occasionally preventing players from completing the tutorial when all enemies are killed

Fixed a rare issue where the game would report the error “Trying to persist an invalid object!” when saving

Fixed a problem where Wooden Planks (early adopter bonus content) would sometimes have zero construction costs

Additional adjustments and fixes for PC versions of the game:

Fixed a rare issue causing survivors to disappear with “Forced removal” status indication

Fixed a rare issue related to activities causing the game to become unresponsive

Steam - Community Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds and Emoticons can now be unlocked

Epic Games Store - Cloud saves are now enabled

