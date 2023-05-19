 Skip to content

Stranded: Alien Dawn update for 19 May 2023

Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v1.00.230505

Hello Survivors!

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam.

Thank you again for all your feedback.

Now onto the changelog itself:

Bug fixes, optimisation, and minor text adjustments including:

  • Fixed power distribution issue causing grids to split and devices to lose power
  • Fixed an issue where drafted survivors would elect to 'fight back' instead of to prioritise orders to move
  • Fixed issue causing survivors to occasionally become stuck in mechs
  • Fixed issue in “Combat and Healing tutorial” occasionally preventing players from completing the tutorial when all enemies are killed
  • Fixed a rare issue where the game would report the error “Trying to persist an invalid object!” when saving
  • Fixed a problem where Wooden Planks (early adopter bonus content) would sometimes have zero construction costs

Additional adjustments and fixes for PC versions of the game:

  • Fixed a rare issue causing survivors to disappear with “Forced removal” status indication
  • Fixed a rare issue related to activities causing the game to become unresponsive
  • Steam - Community Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds and Emoticons can now be unlocked
  • Epic Games Store - Cloud saves are now enabled

Mod Tools & Steam Workshop:

  • Addressed an issue preventing the Blender plugin from exporting models/texture correctly, and reporting that 'object has no attribute depth_softness'
  • The mod editor now correctly displays the code for reaction functions, for mods that are saved locally

