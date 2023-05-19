Stranded: Alien Dawn - Patch v1.00.230505

Hello Survivors!
A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam.
Thank you again for all your feedback.
Now onto the changelog itself:
Bug fixes, optimisation, and minor text adjustments including:
- Fixed power distribution issue causing grids to split and devices to lose power
- Fixed an issue where drafted survivors would elect to 'fight back' instead of to prioritise orders to move
- Fixed issue causing survivors to occasionally become stuck in mechs
- Fixed issue in “Combat and Healing tutorial” occasionally preventing players from completing the tutorial when all enemies are killed
- Fixed a rare issue where the game would report the error “Trying to persist an invalid object!” when saving
- Fixed a problem where Wooden Planks (early adopter bonus content) would sometimes have zero construction costs
Additional adjustments and fixes for PC versions of the game:
- Fixed a rare issue causing survivors to disappear with “Forced removal” status indication
- Fixed a rare issue related to activities causing the game to become unresponsive
- Steam - Community Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds and Emoticons can now be unlocked
- Epic Games Store - Cloud saves are now enabled
Mod Tools & Steam Workshop:
- Addressed an issue preventing the Blender plugin from exporting models/texture correctly, and reporting that 'object has no attribute depth_softness'
- The mod editor now correctly displays the code for reaction functions, for mods that are saved locally
Changed files in this update