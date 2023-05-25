Sign up for the Friends vs Friends Closed Beta!

Hey ya'll!

Guess what? The Closed Beta has begun and sign-ups are OPEN! The countdown to launch is in full swing!

It's your last chance to play Friends vs Friends before it releases on May 30 so you won't want to miss out. if y'all want to be a part of it, just head over to the Steam page and enter yourself through the Steam Playtest option. Spots are limited, though, so sign up fast and don't be left with FVFOMO.

And if you're already playing, keep that feedback rolling in. We want to make sure the game launches in the absolute best state possible and we can't do that without all your help! Tell us about your experiences, good, bad, and everything else in between — just hit that feedback icon when you boot the game.

5 days to go til launch!