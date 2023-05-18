 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 18 May 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred during missions when an agent didn’t have a right-handed weapon equipped.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred due to the mission camera not being initialized correctly during a mission start.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during a battle when the followed agent’s camera wasn’t set.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the riding perk "Shepherd" to reduce speed from herding instead of increasing it.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an endless conversation with a noble party.
  • Fixed a bug that caused all troops to inflict more damage than intended, resulting in incorrect auto-battle results.

Multiplayer

Fixes

  • Improved lobby server stability.
  • Fixed a bug that caused connection issues for longer-running official custom servers.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the “get_jump_action failed” log to be spammed in the custom server console.

Modding

  • [MP] Updated the voice chat system to match the flexible number of Skirmish players (to prevent crashes with more than 6 vs 6 matches).

    • This should also resolve the custom server crash that occurred when the player distribution in a Skirmish match temporarily shifted to, for example, 5 vs 7 (due to a player switching to the opposing team before the player who lost connection reconnected to the match).

