The Big Area of Effect update

Share · View all patches · Build 11163151 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Crustacean Capos, the revamp of the Area of Affect? Effect? Whatever, whoever remembers the difference is pretending. The big revamp of the AOE devices is here!

Now, as an important note, once again;

AOE's are being revamped, which means the function of your aircon unit will change, so upon loading your save, your grills and higher-tier meth devices will blow up if you do not address them immediately.

So just pause and check things over when you load up your game! Or don't and blow up, makes no difference to me, you're disposable.

But anyway, the update!

The changes to the AOE Systems:

The settings on AOE emitters now ranges from -100 to +100 depending on the emitter unit

Higher tier AOEs now have stronger emission and wider range, giving you more of a reason to upgrade

Hanging lights can now be placed above objects,

Sprinklers now automatically water plants when placed near them.

[*}AOE values can be set with the slider or by inputting a number (within the min and max output levels)

Noteworthy information.

Existing hanging lights you have placed will disappear.

Exploding appliances will need to have their AOEs adjusted to prevent them from exploding when loading back into the game for the first time after the AOE changes.

Money now includes pennies to allow for finer grain pricing.

AOE costs have been reduced making production more economical.

If a plant is within the range of a sprinkler, a small water icon will appear within the UI below the plant pot.

Bug Fixes:

Fixes to employees not boxing up products reliably.

Broken emitters start emitting again after saving and re-loading.

Broken emitters still costing money to run.

Emitters degrading in health even if the output was at 0.

Emitters starting to emit again if their output value was changed despite being broken.

Characters, products and walls spawning in a white material if a heatmap was active at the time.

Emissions from residual sources costing the player money (e.g. from a chemical station).

Translation error shown for Toxicity in the stats (plot expenses) breakdown menu.

Clear and Moon object menus showing despite not unlocking the a necessary Refiner machine.

Part of the Artificial lights models going invisible if placed next to a wall and viewed at a certain angle.

Particle systems not playing upon re-loading the game.

Some particles not pausing when time is paused.

SFXs and Ambient noises not pausing when time is paused.

Cleanliness heatmap not updating in real-time.

'License Unlock' UI continuing to show over the objects menu after selecting an un-related room.

'All Products Available' business star has been fixed.

The special client's reward item name is now shown instead of it's prefab name within the map.

All Steam Achievements are now working:

QOL: