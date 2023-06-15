Fall of Porcupine is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally Finley is here!

You can join Dr. Finley on an unforgettable Adventure, that reflects an unhealthy healthcare system, now in the highly anticipated 2D-narrative adventure Fall of Porcupine!

Fall of Porcupine is a heartfelt tale about the hardships endured by healthcare workers. A true love letter to the journey of self-discovery and self-love, Fall of Porcupine celebrates the joys that come with life’s small (and big) accomplishments.

Showcased as part of Wholesome Direct 2023, it is a deeply moving narrative adventure featuring thematic mini-games, a full town to explore, charming characters, and beautifully illustrated backdrops. While Fall of Porcupine tackles difficult subjects like grief, depression, death, and workplace politics, it approaches each of these topics sensitively and with great care for real-life healthcare professionals struggling with a demanding work culture.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1710540/Fall_of_Porcupine/?utm_source=steamnews&utm_campaign=outnow

Watch the new Fall of Porcupine release trailer now:

Key Features of Fall of Porcupine:

Where the Wild Things Get their Healthcare: Build relationships with the eclectic and intriguing citizens of Porcupine through deep and engaging conversations. Watch your words, as who knows just what might get you on someone's bad side.

Build relationships with the eclectic and intriguing citizens of Porcupine through deep and engaging conversations. Watch your words, as who knows just what might get you on someone's bad side. Soft and Sensitive: Finley's adventures (and misadventures) lead to sensitive territory dealing with themes like death, illness, mental health, and grief. Fall of Porcupine sensitively tackles each of these with approachable storylines, relatable characters, and resonating dialogue.

A Journey for the Whole Family: Fall of Porcupine's tightly-built gameplay and controls means that anybody can pick up and play with ease. No matter if you're a first-time player or a 2D side-scrolling expert, Fall of Porcupine will make you feel right at home.

Oh, the Places You'll See (and Hear): The wonderfully illustrated world of Fall of Porcupine will take you through a beautiful world of color and wonder, while the top-tier soundtrack will resonate every moment from the tips of your eardrums to the bottom of your heart.

Play the free Prologue now!

If you want to take a look at the game, before buying it, you can play the free prologue!

