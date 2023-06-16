 Skip to content

canVERSE update for 16 June 2023

Backend Update

Last edited by Wendy

We’ve updated the backend to allow richer collabs. The first two are DappRadar and Edenhorde. DappRadar unlocks a checkers and chess set if you have at least one RADAR token. Whereas with Edenhorde, the tribe of the PFP you own, will be the tribe you get to play with in canVERSE.

