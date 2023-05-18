The Survival Mode Update: NEW Endless Roguelike action to Captain ToonHead

If you have been to the Arcade Room in the MissionShip, you probably saw a door with the message “KEEP OUT JANINE, Nothing to see here, definitely not hacking this!” Well, it turns out Elliott was indeed hacking that, transforming the W.T.F.'s VR COMBAT SIMULATOR into the brand new VR BUTT-KICKING SIMULATOR. Unlocking the new survival mode for us players, or if you will, other Captain ToonHeads from different dimensions (Oh yes, the ToonHead-Verse is real)

The Survival Mode

Once the match begins, you'll start with a basic weapon layout, leaving behind all those fancy upgrades from the Tech Tree. We're giving you a clean slate, and if you want your updates back, you will need to earn them by protecting your EnerCubes.

Prepare for the Captain ToonHead gameplay experience, but this time in a procedurally generated level (More on that later). At the start, you will face off only one path full of enemy P.U.N.K.s. Every action you make will earn you a chunk of score, with extra rewards for combos and score multipliers. You will have 12 lives and you will lose a life each time an enemy P.U.N.K. kidnaps one of your cute little holographic EnerCubes (The EnerCubes might be fake but the disappointment is real)

But if you emerge victorious and defeat the enemy waves (cue the fireworks!), you'll be teleported to a cozy "rest area" where you can use your collected EnerCubes on a selection of nifty upgrades. But here's the kicker: these EnerCubes and upgrades won't count outside the match. It's like a magical bubble that keeps the awesomeness contained within the Survival mode. Once you’re ready, it's time to buckle up and face the next challenge! Brace yourselves, each level will push you further with tougher enemies, variations, and more surprises.

Procedurally Generated Levels

We're taking randomness to a whole new level, folks! With each triumphant wave clear, a fresh enemy gate and path pops up in the sector. When a sector manages to sprout three enemy gates, it births a shiny new sector with one enemy gate. And guess what? The new sector follows the same rule of spawning enemy gates. It's an endless cycle of gate-generating p.u.n.k.-fighting fun!

Oh, did we mention that every day brings a brand new procedurally generated level? So, if you play on the same day, you'll get the same level (go ahead, practice your heart out), but the next day, voila! A whole new challenge awaits you. We like to keep things fresh around here!

New Enemies Await!

Hold on to your hats, ToonHeads, because we've cooked up some seriously outrageous adversaries for you! Prepare to face off against the brand new giant Cyber-Chicken and the colossal flying Cat. But wait, there's more! We thought we'd add some extra flavor by giving enemies different color variations. If you see blue enemies it means they will burst into even more foes when you take them down. Yellow enemies, on the other hand, are speed demons, while red enemies are made of sturdier stuff, boasting increased health. Brace yourselves for the ultimate challenge when you encounter the enigmatic Rainbow enemies—they're practically invincible! (But just for a while, you'll have your chance to defeat them, don´t worry)

C-C-C-Combo System!

Get ready to dive into our captivating combo system, where every action you take earns valuable Score Points (SP), but it's during those thrilling combos that the real magic happens. Multiply your SP based on your combo grade, while accumulating Combo Points (CP) to ascend through the ranks. From the modest D to the impressive A, and reaching the coveted S and SS levels, each grade unlocks higher SP multipliers. During a combo, you will be constantly losing CP at a specific rate so its your job to keep executing actions that will keep it up and raise the score. Create a mesmerizing symphony of combos that will leave competitors in awe.

Online Leaderboard

What's a tower defense showdown without a little friendly competition? That's right, folks—your final score will be showcased on our global leaderboards where you can see your spot against other players. It's time to prove your mettle and show the world who's the true Captain ToonHead champion! Compete with other players for the highest score and bask in the glory of victory.

If you want to connect with other ToonHeads and share your Survival Mode Strategies then Join our Discord Server! See you there!