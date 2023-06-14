 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disney Planes update for 14 June 2023

Minor update to address a Windows 10 issue

Share · View all patches · Build 11156388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have addressed an issue that occurs when the game was launched for the first time after installation on Windows 10, causing the game to crash.

Changed files in this update

Disney Planes Content Depot 286881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link