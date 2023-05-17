Tray Racers! Dev Blog #13: Volcano Update!

🔥🌋🔥 Dropping like it's HOT, the Tray Racers! Volcano Update! 🔥🌋🔥

Enter the Fiery Volcano Zone and get ready for some sizzling tray on lava action in the first Tray Racers! content update! The new Volcano Biome adds even more chaos to race tracks with a load of new obstacles to encounter like lava rivers that are so hot they bounce you into the air and huge tornadoes that spin you off course 🌪

As well as changing up races, the new Volcano Update adds some hot new cosmetic options to the base game such as the mohawk hair style, volcano shirt design and the bandana face mask! ✨ If you love to tray but want more than just the classic wooden board to surf the sands on, the Supporter’s Pack now includes the animated Lava Tray skin! 😲🌋

We would love to hear what you think about the new update so be sure to join the Discord where people share everything traytastic, from livestreams to room codes to top times on the Weekly Races! To stay in the loop with future news and updates follow us on our socials:

