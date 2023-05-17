 Skip to content

Killer Instinct update for 17 May 2023

Quality-of-Life May Update

Build 11153397

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Migration of services to PlayFab. Read post here:
https://www.ultra-combo.com/quality-of-life-may-update/
Fixed an issue where both players would lose points after leaving Ranked mode on Steam.

