Migration of services to PlayFab. Read post here:
https://www.ultra-combo.com/quality-of-life-may-update/
Fixed an issue where both players would lose points after leaving Ranked mode on Steam.
Killer Instinct update for 17 May 2023
Quality-of-Life May Update
