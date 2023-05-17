Crea-ture Developer Blog #9 - May 2023

Hey Folks,

It’s been 4 weeks since our last PC specific update, and we’re already back!

It’s finally time to announce our May update and our first full standalone DLC bundle, included within our next Title Update, so here it is…

This DLC bundle welcomes pro skateboarder Chris "Cobra" Cole to the Session lineup and includes updated gear from sponsors Fallen, Spitfire, and Zero. Additionally, the DLC presents the Crea-ture Waterpark, the first map not set in a city location or skate park alongside six new missions featuring Chris Cole, four of which take place on the new map. Players can also look forward to six exclusive "DIY" assets and five Chris Cole Zero deck designs in the skateshop.

Watch the Waterpark & Chris Cole DLC Trailer

DLC Content

Pro Skater

Chris “Cobra” Cole officially joins the Session: Skate Sim roster Sponsors in game - Fallen, Spitfire, Zero, Liquid Death



Adding Chris to Session is huge for us here at Crea-ture studios. His influence on the industry, and each of us as skaters is irrefutable. Whether you were picking up a board in the 90s, or 2020s, Chris’ presence has been consistent. He is one of the few skaters to have won Thrashers Skater of the year two times!!

Map

The Abandoned Waterpark is our first map outside of a city spot or Skate park

The waterpark has an interesting combination of steep slopes with lots of speed, big gaps, and risky spots. However it’s not all that makes up this terrain. Take the time to shred the lazy river, or skate one of the awesome parking lot banks!

Missions

Play 6 new missions with Chris Cole - including 4 in our all new DLC map!

Object Dropper Assets

6 Unique “DIY” assets

SkateShop content

5 Chris Cole Zero Deck Graphics

What's Next:

We continue to crack away at our Q3 & Q4 Roadmap for this Summer. The Roadmap relies fully on our capacity to output asd a team, and we’re still looking to add some key roles before we can lock down the plan. However, keeping aligned with players, and growing Session, continues to be our main focus! If you know anyone out there who would be the perfect fit for our team - do share!

Recruitment at crea-ture studios continues & Open positions can be found at https://www.crea-turestudios.com/careers/

Peace,

The Crea-ture team!