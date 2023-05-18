Corrupted Forest Course & Horrifying Headgear Pack Out Now!

We’re thrilled to announce that we’re releasing a brand new spooky 9-hole course for Golf with Your Friends!

Be the first to check out this terrifying course:

😱 9 increasingly punishing holes

Get ready to delve into the dark side of the woods in our most punishing course to date! If you manage to complete this devilishly difficult course under par, you'll be rewarded with the exclusive animated 'Corrupted Crown'!

👫 One friend to rule them all!

Remember - only one player (the host) needs to own the pack for a full lobby of 12 to play. You can collect all the new achievements by simply participating in a public lobby, or by playing with a friend that owns it!

☄️ A mysterious meteor?

This mysterious meteor has seeped corruption into the land, warping our beloved Forest into the most fiendishly challenging course ever! Battle through the dark and warped course, either solo or with the help of some friends, and overcome the ultimate threat to the ‘With Your Friends’ universe!

🍄 Spooky new hats!

The Horrifying Headgear pack is our FIRST EVER fully animated Hat Pack, that is sure to stir some serious envy!

Check out the patch notes below!

Patch Notes:

Addition of:



Brand New Challenging 9 hole ‘Corrupted Forest’ Course DLC.

New ‘Horrifying Headgear’ Themed Cosmetic Pack (5 Animated Hats)

‘Corrupted Crown’ item added as reward for completing ‘Corrupted Forest’ Under par

Corrupted Forest items added to Level editor

Non resetting water added to level editor

4 new Achievements and Trophies

Various QoL Bug Fixes



Shadow appearance improvement

Multiple Assets rotation is fixed in level editor

Multiple collision issues resolved

Missing textures fixed under certain graphical settings

Further out of bounds reset issues resolved

Fixed instances of Z-fighting on several courses

Fixed several broken assets in Level Editor

Fixed a known crash when leaving Bouncy Castle on PS4

Honey Blob traps now persist after second placement in same turn

Shots from under the basket in Dunk no longer count

Quarterslide_deep softlock fixed in level editor

Text entry is now kept in level editor naming fields if you press return

Players will no longer be placed into the wrong courses if they were in practice when the match started

The title will no longer freeze while loading large numbers workshop courses in level select

PC players can now focus local player renaming fields using controllers

As always, a huge thank you to our community for all the support and feedback you have given us over the past few months, since our last big update!

Check out all the newness below!

Also, make sure to join our official Golf With Your Friends Discord to talk all things golf, provide feedback to the team, and keep up to date with further news regarding any future updates! ✨

