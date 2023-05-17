The day has come! Soon you'll face a procession of bizarre and horrifying enemies, culminating in big boss fights that will leave you begging for mercy (while also begging for more). But don't let the game's irreverent humor fool you; the stakes are high, and death means losing your precious gold used to improve your stats and buying new gear.

Give in to the lust for GOLD and grab everything you can see on the way. Try your sword skills, gold greed, and ability to survive (and to die infinite times), and be ready for an ironic, dark, brutal fantasy – where you can become the hero you never wanted to be!

If you're tired of the self-serious games and want your dark RPG with a wicked vein of humor running through it, then look no further as Greedventory is OUT NOW!