- Menus / options
- dynamic door and key
- predatory spider and hangman adapt
- dynamic drawers
- hidden glove skin
- pocket and body reset between each level and reappearance
- optimized loading between each level ( VR and classic )
- course system in VR ( right or left hand )
Phobyark update for 21 May 2023
Preview VR ( Oculus/Meta )
