Phobyark update for 21 May 2023

Preview VR ( Oculus/Meta )

Share · View all patches · Build 11139364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Menus / options
  • dynamic door and key
  • predatory spider and hangman adapt
  • dynamic drawers
  • hidden glove skin
  • pocket and body reset between each level and reappearance
  • optimized loading between each level ( VR and classic )
  • course system in VR ( right or left hand )

Changed files in this update

Phobyark Content Depot 1597751
