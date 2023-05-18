 Skip to content

FORZA POLPO update for 18 May 2023

FORZA POLPO 1.0

FORZA POLPO 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm excited to announce that Forza Polpo 1.0 is now released!
It has officially moved out of Early Access and is available in its final version.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the players who supported me during development and provided valuable feedback during Early Access. Your contributions have been incredibly helpful.

This milestone signifies that Forza Polpo now includes all the planned elements for the final version. However, I will continue to work on updates to further enhance the gameplay experience for our community.

I'm extremely proud of what we have achieved with Forza Polpo, and I truly hope you enjoy playing the final version as much as I enjoyed creating it.

Once again, thank you for your support, and I look forward to continuing this journey together.

