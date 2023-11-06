Game release

Hello everyone!!!

It is with excitement that I am happy to inform you that today my game is finally being released on the Steam platform! I have been looking forward to this moment and would like to share some details about my project.

I have been working hard and with great enthusiasm to develop this game. This is my first project and I have worked hard to create an interesting gaming experience for you - the players. Every aspect of the development required my attention and I tried my best to make the game even better. Outside of the development process, there were some issues that caused the project to be put on hold for a few months. However, I am happy to report that I have now been able to complete the project to completion.

I hope you enjoy this game as a small but interesting project. It has its own unique features and moments that I hope you will remember. The main thing is that you have a good time and enjoy the game.

All the money from purchases of this game will go to the next project, whose plans are much more ambitious. This game taught me a lot about creating and developing games, and now I know what kind of project I want to make. The main goal is to create a good and scary game that you expect and that you would like to see from us developers.

Best wishes,

[TrivioraGames]