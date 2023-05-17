Brand New Content Update: LIVE NOW!

We're thrilled to announce that Die After Sunset has just received a brand-new update today on Steam! 🚀✨ Get ready for all-new changes including:

🎯 New Shooting Mechanics

💃 New Player Animations

🎓 New Tutorial Level

🎥 Boss Cutscenes Added

📊 New HUD

🏹 New Missions

🐞 Bug Fixes & Balancing

🌟 And More!

We've been working on this update for a while now & would like to thank everyone who helped beta test and tweak these latest changes. Keep your eyes peeled for more in the future!

There are 3 large boxes of dynamite, all connected to very long lines of rope. These are being lit up by the Murkers and your job is to protect the area to make sure they don't reignite it.

Although it is only 1 minute, they will swarm the area and you must make sure to not get carried away removing the Murkers. they might of lit up one of the detonating cords.

After 1 minute much like every other mission, you are rewarded depending on how many boxes of dynamite has been detonated. A simple yet a cluster of fun to be had with this mission and another mission in the our pool of RNG missions to keep your gameplay fresh.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1440010/Die_After_Sunset/