Save files are moving somewhere safer!

Hello all!

As some users have made us aware, currently the game can struggle to handle save files correctly. This has unfortunately lead to loss of save progress for users affected. To fix this, the save files are moving to another home!

So what do I need to do?

Glad you asked! Most of the times, nothing! When you launch the game after this update it will attempt to copy your existing save files over to the new location. The old save files will also be kept safe & sound where you last left them, though the game won't use them anymore. Should the game fail to move the files for you, you can always move the files manually. To do so there are these following steps:

Navigate to Documents\Flamebait Games\Passpartout 2\

Copy your steam-XXXXXXXXXXXXX folder

Navigate to C:\Users[YourUserName]\AppData\LocalLow\Flamebait Games\Passpartout 2

Paste the folder in here

The save files should now appear in the game!

There will be a bigger update coming soon-ish. We just didn't want to wait any longer with this particular issue.

Until next time!