Victoria 3: Update 1.3 is now Live!

Agitator characters (new role) that create or empower Political Movements

Ability to invite Agitators exiled by other countries

New 'Character Interaction' system adds ability to interact directly with characters in your country (script extensible for modders)

Character Interactions: Exile Character, Repatriate Exile, Royal Marriage

Reworked Law Enactment mechanic, putting a law through three phases before it is passed

Reworked Revolution Progression mechanic with a plethora of new Revolution events

Politics Overview Panel overhaul providing easier overview of your Loyal and Radical Interest Groups, among other enhancementsA

New Political Movements panel giving you a breakdown of supporting Interest Groups, Agitators, and Pops

New Revolution map marker and visuals

New Law group: Land Reform

New Church & State Law: State Atheism

New Distribution of Power Laws: Single-Party State, Technocracy

New Economic System Law: Industry Banned

"Petition" Journal Entry lets Interest Groups in government encourage the passing of their desired laws

Country border rework for France, Algiers, parts of Africa and Germany

8 new Achievements

Improvements

Added a "Supported Law Cancelled" modifier that radicalizes a placated movement when their law enactment is cancelled

Political Movements can no longer become revolutionary without the support of an Interest Group

Added an effect to create more radicals from Standard of Living changes when a country has negative Authority

Added Opium growing potential to states in Ottoman Empire, Mexico, New Granada and Van Diemen's Land

Characters are more likely to become opium addicts if their culture is obsessed with opium

Freed Afro-American/Caribbean/Brazilian etc. nations now get an event that ensures slavery is almost always abolished in their nation

Added Coal and Gold potential to Morocco and the Sahara to account for historic coal and silver fields

Added Whaling Station potential to a few states around the world based on historic catch data

Buildings with low cash reserves, at least 10% employment, and low profits will now avoid hiring more employees, as this would often result in those employees then being fired a few weeks later

Female leaders of Interest Groups will now only show up after Women's Suffrage is passed (unless they are generated by special content such as the struggle for said suffrage), to better reflect historical disenfranchisement of women in politics

Base enactment time of various law groups adjusted to match new 3-phase enactment system

Populated the database with historical Scandinavian IG leaders, admirals, and generals

Haitian and Dominican population numbers and cultures have been updated to better reflect the situation in 1836

Updated population numbers in Belgium and the Netherlands to be more historically accurate

Montenegro has been shrunk even more to better reflect 1836 borders

Russian generals now have defined ideologies and interest groups

Updated the names and locations of hubs in Japan, Sakhalin and Taiwan to be more historically accurate

Revised the starting setup around the Lower Niger River and Mozambique

Auto expanding buildings will no longer evaluate the length of the construction queue but only check that Cash Reserves and Market Access are above 95%

AI

Fixed a bug that was preventing some AIs with high budget surpluses from constructing high-priority government buildings such as Construction Sectors

AI (and Autonomous Investment) is now much more averse to overbuilding in states that don't have the infrastructure to support it

AI (and Autonomous Investment) will no longer continue to build railway buildings in states that have full market access but no workforce to support new buildings

AI is now better at prioritizing universities and innovation generation, particularly at using the more advanced University PMs

AI now has a greater tendency to make 'return state' wargoals into primary wargoals, particularly in cases when they're trying to complete a journal entry

Fixed an issue where the AI would repeatedly declare and then break rivalries

AI is now less inclined to seize Treaty Ports without having a strong reason to want them

AI is now more keen to rival countries back if they don't have the Conciliatory attitude

Peace evaluation AI no longer considers already enforced war goals as missed opportunities

Balance

Greatly expanded weights for when pops will join Political Movements independently of their Interest Groups

Monarchs and heirs now have a variety of factors affecting which Interest Group they are aligned with

Non-Commander characters are now less likely to become Wounded

Reduced the chance of Bankrolling giving you an obligation each week from 1% to 0.2%

Increased the number of radicals generated when conquering states that are not both homelands and a claim of the conqueror

Caudillismo ideology now favors Presidential Republic

Corn Laws now requires significantly expensive grain prices, and grants a Market Liberal Landowner Agitator rather than an IG leader

Landowner and Industrialist characters are more likely to have Expensive Tastes

Officers now gain Political Strength from the Autocracy law

Raised maximum personality traits for characters to 2 and reduced maximum skill traits for characters to 2

Council Republic now gets some Legitimacy from share of votes

Presidential Republic now gets a Legitimacy bonus for having head of state in government, but slightly less legitimacy from share of votes

Pops working in Subsistence Buildings now have the impact of Expected Standard of Living from Literacy greatly decreased

Reduced tech costs in era 4 and 5 to make it not quite so difficult to reach endgame tech

British East India now starts with railways technology

Interest Groups will now have a slightly higher tendency to support political movements if an Agitator of that interest group is supporting the political movement

Support for Multiculturalism is now found in the Humanitarian ideology

Various personality traits are now incompatible with each other

Added Logging Camp potential to Connecticut

Significantly reduced the speed at which characters gain skill traits over time, particularly if they are exiles or commanders in the recruitment pool

Several more building types are now subject to Dangerous Working Conditions

Adjusted pop attraction for the Devout Interest Group

Muslim characters are now less likely to become Alcoholics

Radical ideology no longer has a stance on Citizenship laws

Sepoy Mutiny is now a normal Diplomatic Play rather than an instant war

Industrial Barriers event now targets only notable minorities

Reduced throughput modifier on "Industrial Safety Slowdowns" from 50% to 10%

Changed the requirements of The Gamble to require multiple Interest Groups in government

Art

Added an option to enable an alternate occupation visual (stripes instead of flags) under Game settings

Added visual planes flying over the military units for the Aerial Reconnaissance production method

Military visual effects overhaul

Children now wear unique age-appropriate clothing

Heirs in monarchies are no longer bald and clean-shaven throughout their entire lives

Revised clothing weighting so children do not wear clothes that clip through their bodies

Tweaked pollution VFX

Louis Delescluze is now prohibited from wearing hats

Added Garibaldi's red shirts as dynamic soldier and officer pop clothing

Added a late-game uniform variant for the United States

Interface

Updated the Law tab, Law Group panel, and the Law Enactment outliner item with the improved Law Enactment system

Attached the associated Law enactment events to the Law enactment item in the outliner for much better visibility and feedback

Attached the associated Revolution events to the Revolutionary Political Movement item in the outliner for much better visibility and feedback

Improved the layout of the Interest Group panel

More informative tooltips for Political Movements and Revolutions

Combined Radicals and Loyalists graphs into one and make sure to always show this graph instead of the old one

Reworked the Law Enactment popup to actually be readable now

Added the outcome of the Law Enactment checkpoint to the Law Enactment event that spawned because of it for better feedback of what has happened

Added a State Construction Summary Map Marker for when there is more than one Building being actively expanded in a State, to reduce the amount of Construction Map Markers covering the map

Sort the entire Modifier databases to make tooltips more readable throughout the entire game

Added more information of any supported Political Movements on the Interest Groups themselves and their tooltips

Added the State's urbanization value to State tooltip and Urban Center building tooltip

Made several changes and tweaks to Alerts and Current Situation items to make them less spammy and more informative, including deactivating a few and moving their information to more appropriate places throughout the UI

Added functionality to unhide all Important Actions you have previously hidden

Added button to 'hide' an Important Action in the Current Situation window

Improved the Pop Support tooltip for politically inactive and total support number

Improved the Reform Government suggested options buttons and make it clearer which one is currently selected

Potential time-out results of Journal Entries can now be seen at the bottom of the corresponding Journal Entry panel if it has any

Added background colors for Journal Entry completion and failure effects

New game concept 'Neutral' has been added to explain the middle step of Loyalism/Radicalism better

Renamed Politically Inactive to Politically Unaligned to better describe what it means

Fixed an issue where a save made in the observer mode would look broken in the launcher

Fixed that the white peace button would always appear as if the AI would not accept it

Added Trade Route size trend indicator to the Trade Route list items

Liberate Country wargoal will now highlight the country being liberated on the map

Character tooltips have been updated with all relevant information for Agitators and Political Movements

Made the subtitles of all left side panels be consistent and have go-to buttons to relevant things if possible

Added the government/opposition stance to the top of Interest Groups' tooltips

Improved the tooltip for Research Queued

Right click menus are now accessible for all characters since there can be character interactions available for foreign characters or characters that are in the exile pool

Map interactions for Buildings you cannot expand further now have the padlock status and are not moved to the Unavailable Options list

Map interactions for Decrees are now default sorted by state name

Map interactions for Diplomatic Actions are now default sorted by country name

Map interactions status checkmark + red cross was removed from the UI and is now displayed as just a red cross

Map interactions status were reworked to prevent items from jumping from Available to Unavailable options in most cases

Added Expected Standard of Living to the State Standard of Living tooltip

Added Fancy Tooltip for Battle Conditions

Added Important Action for States with a high amount of Pops living under their Expected Standard of Living

Sort Decisions that can be taken on top of the Decision list

Migration Target Map Markers are now visible when zoomed further out

Cut down the amount of decimals for several Modifiers in order to make them more readable

Show Acceptance description for Citizenship and Church and State laws at the top of those Law tooltips

Show number of Battalions that can be Mobilized at the top of the Army Model and Internal Security Law tooltips

Reverse the order of the Ideology stances in the Ideology tooltip to show the Laws that Ideology approve of before the ones they disapprove of

Added Expected Standard of Living to the State Standard of Living tooltip

Players can now pin any market they desire to the outliner in the market panel

Improved map list panel for rivalry action

Added DLC icons with activation status and Steam store links to the main menu

Improved the Character right-click menu

Moved the "This option will be auto-picked" icon to the other side of the button in order to make it easier to get into the nested tooltip for that option

State Traits now shown as Map Markers in the Production Lens

Unrealized Taxes breakdown now shown in the Budget Panel

Interest Groups that support a Law are now shown on the first level of the Law tooltip

Fixed a bug where maplist highlight was not removed on mouse leave

The GDP chart now shows Yearly GDP instead of Weekly GDP, matching what's shown in the topbar

Empty values in initial land/naval battle size tooltips are now omitted

Fixed that an observer would see the game over screen if the country that they are observing was annexed

Improved the Current Situation for low standard of living

Made the Election panel handle more than 3 Parties

Trimmed recruitable commander tooltip

The 'Gold Reserves' widget in the budget panel is no longer empty when you have no gold reserves, instead just showing an empty bar

Removed (almost) unused highlight from Technologies

Added new background to map list options

Fix sidebar from opening too eagerly in some languages

Narrative Content

New dynastic Ideologies for France: Orleanist, Legitimist, and Bonapartist

New Ideologies: Positivist, Luddite, Socialist

Added Humanitarian, Protectionist, Jacksonian Democrat, and Authoritarian leader ideologies Socialist Ideology is now added to the Trade Unions after researching Socialism

Journal Entries are now inherited by a victorious revolution, meaning that JEs such as China's 'Fragile Unity' will not be abruptly ended if the Qing government is overthrown in a revolution

Major revisions to the Journal Entries surrounding German Unification. The process of annexing German minors through Customs Unions has been removed, and instead the JEs much more closely follow the historical narrative, starting with the Schleswig-Holstein question and allowing for annexation of North/South German minors only on the completion of the German Leadership War

Implemented a journal entry and variety of events for nihilist movements

Updated and expanded the Belle Époque journal entry

Nihilists now support State Atheism

Added Ruhr State Region

Added Rhineland releasable nation

Made Grand Exhibition more playable, removed inconsistencies, provided bonus to techs researched during the Journal Entry

Added events that retire agitators that no longer serve a purpose

Added events about the passing of Land Ownership laws

Added events about the passing of Industry Banned laws

Added some agitators present at game start

Added several events that allow for interaction with exiles

Added events that fire when you have an ongoing revolution

Added Franco-Provencal culture

Added additional character traits

Reduced the frequency of the 'Arming the Natives' Patagonia event, but made the effects more impactful.

Added Savoy releasable, for Franco-Provencal lands

Abe Lincoln only appears as an Interest Group leader when he's old enough to be President

Specified Switzerland's religion as Protestant, but gave it more explicitly Catholic leaders as well

Changed "Swiss" culture to "Alemannic", and changed all keys referring to Swiss culture

Converted the French history character file to solely use character templates

Added Flag for the USA if it were to be formed by California

Added new flags for communist California and if California controls Baja California

Performance

Improved performance of tutorial highlights

Map particle optimization

Modding

All logging console commands are now renamed to start with "Logging." and log output in a standardized way

Added Character.IsInExilePool and Character.IsExile for gui and loc scripting

Added new effect exile_character

Added new effect remove_character_role

Added the ability to scope to a character's home country (as opposed to their current country) via home_country

Added new triggers is_exile and is_in_exile_pool

Added political_movement link from a character to the movement they support and supporting_character link in the other direction

Ideologies can now have a priority value set, which determines which ideology is used when two non-leader ideologies have a stance on the same law group

Added a has_template trigger that can be used on characters to check if they are a certain template

Added new gui and loc script functions to access an exile's home country and interest group type

The trigger is_interest_group_type can now also be used in character scope (this is useful for exiles)

Added scripted weight ai_enact_weight_modifier to laws that allows direct modification of the AI's weight to enact that law

Added an on_action for when a law enactment a political movement supports is cancelled

Added a cancel_enactment effect

Added new trigger can_ruler_have_command to determine if a ruler can be granted command of the country's armies

New triggers investment_pool_net_income & investment_pool_gross_income

ordered_preferred_law scriptlist for laws sorted by scoped Interest Group approval

Added a console logging command for concluded battles

Added number of buildings, total building levels, and number of global unemployed pops to world population log

Added a has_monarch_ideology scripted trigger

land_hq trigger can now also be called in state scope

