Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update Patch 1

Greetings, ghost hunters!
In this update for Ghostwire: Tokyo, we’ve exorcised some bugs and further optimized the game for console and PC.
Performance Enhancements
We’ve added various optimizations to improve overall game performance, particularly on Xbox consoles—including an HFR Performance Graphics Mode for Xbox Series S, which should result in a smoother experience when enabled. You can find this new setting under Options > Graphics.
Expanded Underground Gallery
In the Spider’s Thread Update, we added an art gallery near the Shibuya Scramble Crossing to display the winning entries in our Ghostwire: Tokyo Photo Mode Contest. In this update, we’ve expanded the underground gallery include works from the Tango Gameworks Concept Artists, such as the seasonal artwork that you might have seen on our social media channels, and concept art for the Spider’s Thread Update!
Look forward to more uses of this space in the future!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various stability concerns
- Addressed concerns with conflicting keybinds (PC)
- “Fear for the Children” side mission: Corrected a potential blocker when loading a save created after the Media Room
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Middle School Kappa from spawning
- Fixed an issue where the Infernal Tsuchigumo’s collision could remain after being defeated, preventing the player from progressing
- Miscellaneous minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update