Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update Patch 1

Greetings, ghost hunters!

In this update for Ghostwire: Tokyo, we’ve exorcised some bugs and further optimized the game for console and PC.

Performance Enhancements

We’ve added various optimizations to improve overall game performance, particularly on Xbox consoles—including an HFR Performance Graphics Mode for Xbox Series S, which should result in a smoother experience when enabled. You can find this new setting under Options > Graphics.

Expanded Underground Gallery

In the Spider’s Thread Update, we added an art gallery near the Shibuya Scramble Crossing to display the winning entries in our Ghostwire: Tokyo Photo Mode Contest. In this update, we’ve expanded the underground gallery include works from the Tango Gameworks Concept Artists, such as the seasonal artwork that you might have seen on our social media channels, and concept art for the Spider’s Thread Update!

Look forward to more uses of this space in the future!

Bug Fixes