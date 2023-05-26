 Skip to content

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games update for 26 May 2023

Base Game & Original Soundtrack DLC Discounted Bundle out now!

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games update for 26 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːsteamhappyːDiscounted base game and Original Soundtrack DLC bundle now available!

The bundle features the base game and the Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Original Soundtrack DLC. The 10% discount is a permanent promotion.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Original Soundtrack DLC contains all 45 tracks featured in the game and comes with bonus exclusive artwork only available on Steam! For more details, visit the store page!

Check out the Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Steam page! (Demo also available!)

ːsteamhappyːJoin us on the IzanagiGames Discord server and head on over to our Steam publisher page and give us a follow! These are the best places to keep up to date with our latest sales, new releases and exclusive information!

IzanagiGames Discord

IzanagiGames Steam Publisher Page

What are you waiting for? Come and join us!

