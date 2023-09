This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings everyone!

It is with immense pleasure and proudness that we're finally releasing Ad Infinitum on PC!

We sincerely hope you'll enjoy the game as much as we did making it.

If there are any issues or feedback you'd like to give us, please post them on the Steam forums. We're always keeping an eye on it and are reading all of your comments.

