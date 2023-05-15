 Skip to content

Boom 3D Mac update for 15 May 2023

What's New in v1.4.5

Build 11104716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve got some exciting new features for you:

  • You asked, we listened. You can now turn on supported combinations of effects!
  • We’ve made minor UI improvements.
  • Pitch effect now has a range of -8 to +8, from the previous -5 to +5.
  • You can now adjust the intensity of effects with gestures.

Bug Fixes:

  • No more random shifts in L-R balance.
  • HDMI output now stays selected even after a reboot.

So there you have it - the new and improved Boom 3D is music to our ears! Please free to get in touch with us on boom3@globaldelight.com with your feedback, feature requests, or even if you’d just like to say ‘hi' to the team.

