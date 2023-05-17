Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #47: Event Notifications!

Share · View all patches · Build 11096157 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 09:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #47! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

:dl2_diamond: Notification when a timed event ends

when a timed event ends :dl2_diamond: Bug fix: Repeating fake discounts with a specific game flow is no longer possible. Special thanks to Bulat who reported this bug and who was extremely helpful in hunting it down! :)

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

