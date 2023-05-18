[Beta] Ver 2.4.1a The Nameplate Will Display the Mute Status

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta . For information on how to play Beta, see here .

It now always displays the latest item list when inventory is displayed from the item list.

Changed the context menu of link objects so that the user can see the details of the room to which the link object points.

The rotation type is set to "snap" by default for Link objects.

Adjustments have been made to make zoom operation more comfortable for the photo capture camera and stream camera.

Added the following features to the nameplate Display mute status.

The friend's nameplate will have a green border.