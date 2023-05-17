Share · View all patches · Build 11091834 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 00:42:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Mystic Gate!

Mystic Gate update Ver. 1.1.0 is now available!

Addition of difficulty levels

The following difficulty levels have been added:

(1) HARD

A difficulty level for players accustomed to action.

It can be selected from the beginning.

Enemies are strengthened

The number of enemies appearing is increased

Shop prices are increased

The amount of gems obtained when defeating bosses is increased

(2) DESPAIR

The highest difficulty level for players who are not afraid of death.

It can be selected by clearing NORMAL or HARD.

Enemies are further strengthened

The number of enemies appearing is further increased

Shop prices are further increased

The amount of gems obtained when defeating bosses is further increased

Addition of new achievements to the adventurer's association

※Not linked with Steam achievements

Two new achievements have been added

Improvements

The following improvements have been made:

Improved the visibility of some enemy bullets

Improved the visibility of "Ghost"

Improved the issue where "Werewolf" would get stuck in corners of rooms

Bug fixes

The following bug fixes have been made:

Fixed a bug where enemy bullets remaining on the screen after defeating "Goddess Of Trials - Form 1" would not disappear

Fixed a bug where "Black Hole Gun" could not be fired immediately after switching weapons

Fixed a bug where if the skill "Mark of Fire" and other status-altering skills were learned together, "Mark of Fire" would be applied preferentially

Fixed a rare bug where "Ballistic Missile" could sometimes not be fired

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze on the results screen

Fixed a bug where active skills would sometimes not activate immediately

Fixed a bug where using the dash during combat with the "Trader" while having learned the "Assault" skill would cause the trader health to recover

