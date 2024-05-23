Hauntii is OUT NOW!

The wait is over! We're thrilled to announce that Hauntii is finally out today (yay!), and to celebrate, you can glide into this hauntingly beautiful world with a 20% launch discount.

Hauntii brings a fresh and creative haunting mechanic that lets you possess the environment and the creatures around you. Whether it's enemies, rocks, trees, or even bugs, you can take control and use their special abilities to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and navigate through the enchanting world of Eternity.

As you embark on this adventure, you'll encounter a cast of charming characters, each with their own unique personalities and insights into the game’s mythology. The game seamlessly blends minimalist storytelling, action, and discovery with twin-stick shooter mechanics, all set to a dynamic soundΩtrack by Michael Kirby Ward that perfectly complements the on-screen action.

Hauntii is set in the mysterious realm of Eternity, a place beyond space where all souls eventually end up. In Eternity, no ghost can truly die, but they can become corrupted into hellish versions of themselves. Guided by the enigmatic Eternians, glowing creatures that lead lost souls to a central tower, you'll unravel the mysteries of this ethereal world. Who are the Eternians? What secrets does the tower hold? And what will you discover about your own past?

We can’t wait for you to experience the magic and mystery of Hauntii. Let us know your thoughts and share your adventures with us in the community!

We also want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you – our amazing community, fans, and everyone who has joined us on this incredible journey. Your support and enthusiasm have made this possible, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for being a part of the Hauntii adventure!

Happy haunting!

Leo, Michael and the Firestoke Team.