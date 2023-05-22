May Update

Dear Innkeepers!

Thank you for joining us on this wonderful journey for the release of Innchanted! We’ve been so happy to hear your joyous experiences playing the game that you’ve shared with us, and appreciate you being here for the launch of our first game.

Today you may notice an update is available for the game. This update brings a series of bug fixes that we hope will make your Innkeeping experience even smoother.

Here’s the complete patchnotes:

Critical Bugs

Level Select

Fixed a rare bug where pressing the Jump Forward and Jump Backwards buttons continuously could cause all input to get blocked and force players to restart the game.

Gameplay

Fixed a rare bug where shells left on tables at the end of gameplay in online multiplayer sessions could stop the level from ending.

Fixed a bug where pressing confirm as fast as possible as the score screen is being shown caused the level to show as failed rather than successfully completed.

Fixed a rare bug where Wombat Riders would not exit the stage after being served, not giving space to other Wombat Mounts that needed to enter.

Other Bugs

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where dropping a player out of the game and playing the next level would still use the higher player count tuning rather than giving the tuning for the new number of players.

Made it more difficult to place items underneath tables when dropping them while the item’s model is inside a table that has something on top of it already.

Talking to water elementals via their assigned table before the water elemental has physically reached it will no longer bark that the player needs a charisma potion.

Changed the Perfect Timing mechanic to be more responsive on Client players in an online game, using their version of the Perfect Timing bar rather than what the host thinks their Perfect Timing bar is at, which could cause unexpected results.

Shadow Monsters now accept flavoured meals as well, behaving the same as Bitey Monsters instead of insisting on unflavoured.

The “cooldown” sound effect in levels with 3+ waves of customers was triggering early, and will now properly wait its turn.

Day 18 Morning’s fish trap will now capture from all 3 fish lanes rather than just the lane that doesn’t go under the bridge.

End of day screen

Fixed a bug where the Host player would not be shown that there are New items in the shop on the day that they unlock, but Client players would.

Level Select

The Evil Wizard Colin will now be revealed in colour on the final day when it has been completed.

AI Companion

Fixed an issue where a customer served by the AI Companion would restart it’s currently-performing interaction when the customer leaves, for example stopping pouring a potion and starting again. The AI Companion has been taught to focus clearer.

Trying to summon the AI companion in the middle of a cutscene in 4 players will no longer display the “Party is full!” bark over the cutscene

Thieves

Thieves that stole money either from the ground or on tables would then also try to steal from the piggy bank afterwards. Now a thief is satisfied after stealing any shells, and will leave with their ill gotten gains.

Various fixes to thief animations.

The Wizard’s Furniture Tornado Spell

Customers affected by the Furniture Tornado spell who had already been served and were trying to pay before they got caught up in it will remember they have been satisfied and no longer order again after landing on the ground.

The Furniture Tornado spell no longer lifts rugs in Day 12 Morning, which was leading to poor visibility and showing the bottoms of the rugs which were not meant to be seen.

Tutorials

Serving the tutorial NPCs in Day 2 Afternoon, Day 8 Morning, and Day 16 Morning were incorrectly counting to the score for the day. This has been fixed and players should only be able to achieve the expected maximum score for the level. This won’t remove existing scores, so if you already have a score higher than maximum, congratulations!

Day 6 Morning’s enchanted spear tutorial will no longer have the ‘end of tutorial extra item removal’ routine destroy the enchanted spear before Bala holds it above her head. It’s important to be allowed to show off on occasion.

Customers

Bottlebrush customers (cursed customers) and Sequential customers now properly lean back the same amount as other customers.

Achievements

Changed “Charmer”, “And I Would Have Gotten Away With It Too!”, “An Inn-vestment!”, “Notable on InnStarGran”, and “Super Star” to trigger for all players when their criteria are met, rather than using each players’ own saved data.

Localisation

Various English typos fixed.

Some languages other than English had accidentally repeated translations in some of the barks used by customers when showing them to a table.

Languages other than English will now show the appropriate Button Glyph in several instances of tutorial popups and in Aunty’s Advice, where previously it said “Action Button”. English already had that change made.

Improvements

Recipe Cards

Enchanted Spear recipe card now shows Yellow Potion, Blue Potion, and Enchanted Spear to be more consistent with how the enchanted spear recipe is taught to players. They still remain craftable with any combination of mixed potions and an enchanted spear.

Shop

The shop categories nameplates have been given a backing plate to improve readability against the scene behind them.

Furniture

The rounded customer tables decoration choice no longer have items clip through them due to being a slightly different height.

Potion Dispensers no longer have their plungers clip through the wall if it is positioned behind them and the Dispenser is filled up.

The Alchemy Night Activity Station no longer clips very slightly into the floor when animating.

That's it for today. Thanks a lot to all of you for enjoying Innchanted with us!

