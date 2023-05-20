Uchikano: Living With My Lovers Now Available on Steam!

Keisuke is finally enjoying the life of a normal salaryman for the first time until one day a casual conversation about an indie music duo he used to love leads to a night of heavy drinking with the duo in question that ends in literal flames. After breaking his arm in the act of saving the duo from the fire, Yuri and Chika decide to live with him so they can care for him while he heals and have a roof over their heads. From that dramatic turn of events, the three of them start to grow closer and more intimate, learning each other's quirks and pasts as well as what truly matters in life. Will this throuple manage to navigate the challenges their new lifestyle brings them? Will they pull it off while also pursuing their music career and finally make it big?!

http://mangagamer.org/uchikoi

Find out in this charming, endearing tale available for sale now!