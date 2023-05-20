 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Uchikano - Living With My Lovers update for 20 May 2023

Uchikano: Living With My Lovers Now Available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 11058029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keisuke is finally enjoying the life of a normal salaryman for the first time until one day a casual conversation about an indie music duo he used to love leads to a night of heavy drinking with the duo in question that ends in literal flames. After breaking his arm in the act of saving the duo from the fire, Yuri and Chika decide to live with him so they can care for him while he heals and have a roof over their heads. From that dramatic turn of events, the three of them start to grow closer and more intimate, learning each other's quirks and pasts as well as what truly matters in life. Will this throuple manage to navigate the challenges their new lifestyle brings them? Will they pull it off while also pursuing their music career and finally make it big?!

http://mangagamer.org/uchikoi

Find out in this charming, endearing tale available for sale now!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link