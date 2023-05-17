v0.91.62 Patch Notes - Gnoll, Better AI

Share · View all patches · Build 11028721 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy

New Player Race: Gnoll

_

Hunched and feral, this furred, hyena-headed humanoid stands slightly taller than the average human.

_

Gnolls are hyena-headed, evil humanoids that wander in loose tribes.

Gnolls resemble hyenas in more than mere appearance; they show a striking affinity with the scavenging animals, to the point of keeping them as pets, and reflect many of the lesser creatures behaviors.

Gnolls are nocturnal carnivores, preferring intelligent creatures for food because they scream more.

Gnoll packs are matriarchal because female gnolls tend to be larger, more aggressive, and more cunning than males. Size aside, there are few physical differences in the appearances of female and male gnolls.

On the average, a gnoll male is around 7 feet in height while the average gnoll female is closer to 7-1/2 feet and weighs 300 pounds, though gnolls of both genders appear shorter due to their stooping posture.

Most gnolls have dirty yellow or reddish-brown fur.

Racial Traits:

+4 Str, +2 Con, -2 Int, -2 Cha: Gnolls are strong and hardy, but slow-witted and their hyena appearance repulses most races.

Racial Hit Dice: A gnoll begins with two levels of humanoid, which provide 2d8 Hit Dice.

Racial Skills: A gnoll’s humanoid levels give it skill points equal to 5 x (2 + Int modifier). Its class skills are Listen and Spot.

Racial Feats: A gnoll’s humanoid levels give it one feat.

Weapon and Armor Proficiency: Proficient with simple weapons, light armor, and shields.

Armor: +1 natural armor bonus.

Level Adjustment: +1. Powerful races with racial Hit Dice are more special.

Optimized Monster AI:

Optimized AI strategies and priorities for attacking, spellcasting, healing, summoning, awaking, and position, etc.

Significantly improved AI computation speed of ranged or caster monsters such as Elf Arcane Archer and Goblin Frog Whisperer

Improved AI computation speed of out-of-view enemies

Fixed: ranged combatants sometimes rush blindly into enemy lines

Fixed: melee combatants use thrown weapons excessively

Fixed: monsters sometimes defend when can attack

(Above content also applies to player auto-combat AI)

Others:

Human Archbishop has Mass Cure Wounds

Optimized some battle logs

Show cooldown of abilities on character panel

Fixed: performing an action without cooldown may causes other actions to cooldown

Fixed: no log when out-of-view monsters attack us

Fixed: arcane spell failure chance may affects divine spells

Fixed: druid wearing metal armor may affects spellcasting of other classes

Fixed: charisma penalty applies on Divine Grace

Updated French text (by Soifran)

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Adventure mode, more prestige classes (Arcane Archer, Assassin, Eldritch Knight, Elemental Lord), player races (Lizard Scion), feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).